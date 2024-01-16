Kincaid caught three of six targets for 59 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 31-17 playoff win over the Steelers.

Kincaid and Stefon Diggs (nine targets) were the focal points of the Buffalo passing game, though Kincaid's tight end teammate Dawson Knox did catch a touchdown pass while seeing only two targets. Even with Knox healthy again, Kincaid remains the top receiving tight end in this offense, seeing six or greater targets in each of the past three games while combining for 14 catches for 230 receiving yards during that span.