Kincaid (thumb/ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Listed as doubtful heading into the weekend after failing to practice in any capacity Wednesday through Friday, Kincaid will wind up missing his first game of the season. Kincaid's 4.5 targets per game will be filtered out among the Bills' other pass-catching options, including Dawson Knox, who will operate as the team's clear No. 1 tight end this week. The Bills will face a quick turnaround for Week 12 with a Thursday matchup versus the Chiefs, so Kincaid may need to practice in some fashion prior to that contest to put himself on a path to play.