Kincaid signed a four-year deal Saturday, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports.
The Bills surprised plenty of people when they jumped up in the first round to select Kincaid out of Utah with the 25th pick, but there's little doubt about his pass-catching ability. He's already been participating in minicamp, though it may take much of the summer to determine how the Bills plan to utilize Kincaid in conjunction with the established Dawson Knox. There's a chance that Kincaid has enough athletic ability to see work in the slot, even at times when Knox is also on the field.