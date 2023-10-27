Kincaid brought in five of seven targets for 65 yards and a touchdown in the Bills' 24-18 win over the Buccaneers on Thursday night.

Kincaid posted a career-best 8-75 line in Week 7 against the Patriots, and he nearly eclipsed the yardage mark in particular during Thursday's second straight strong showing. The rookie also scored his first career touchdown on a 22-yard grab late in the second quarter, and he'll take a stellar 13-140 line on 15 targets over the last two games into a Week 9 road showdown against the Bengals on Sunday night, Nov. 5.