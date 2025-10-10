Bills' Dalton Kincaid: Stays limited Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kincaid (oblique) remained a limited participant in practice Friday.
Kincaid has been limited both Thursday and Friday. He'll have one more opportunity to upgrade to full participation Saturday before the Bills reveal their injury designations for Monday's game against the Falcons.
