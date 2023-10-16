Kincaid remains in the league's concussion protocol Monday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Kincaid was inactive for Sunday night's Week 6 win over the Giants. In his absence, Dawson Knox played 75 percent of the snaps, his highest snap share since Week 1. Quintin Morris got in on 30 percent of the snaps and caught the eventual game-winning touchdown. Kincaid has six more days to clear protocol ahead of the Week 7 date with the Patriots.