Kincaid remains in the league's concussion protocol Monday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.
Kincaid was inactive for Sunday night's Week 6 win over the Giants. In his absence, Dawson Knox played 75 percent of the snaps, his highest snap share since Week 1. Quintin Morris got in on 30 percent of the snaps and caught the eventual game-winning touchdown. Kincaid has six more days to clear protocol ahead of the Week 7 date with the Patriots.
More News
-
Bills' Dalton Kincaid: Inactive Sunday•
-
Bills' Dalton Kincaid: Gets Week 6 questionable tag•
-
Bills' Dalton Kincaid: Still in concussion protocol•
-
Bills' Dalton Kincaid: Still limited Thursday•
-
Bills' Dalton Kincaid: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
-
Bills' Dalton Kincaid: Placed in concussion protocol•