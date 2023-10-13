Kincaid remains in the NFL's concussion protocol ahead of Friday's practice, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.
That said, coach Sean McDermott noted that Kincaid is in line to practice in some capacity Friday. However, unless the tight end gains medical clearance in short order, it looks like he'll head into the weekend with an injury designation for Sunday night's game against the Giants.
