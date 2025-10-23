Kincaid (oblique) remained limited at practice Thursday.

Kincaid, who missed the Bills' Week 6 loss to the Falcons after being limited at practice three consecutive days, has thus far been unable to upgrade his participation level as Sunday's game against the Panthers approaches. Unless that happens Friday, Kincaid will presumably carry an injury designation into the weekend. If he's limited or out versus Carolina, fellow TEs Dawson Knox and Jackson Hawes would be in line for added snaps in Week 8.