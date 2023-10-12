Kincaid (concussion) remained limited at practice Thursday, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News reports.

Per Fitzgerald, Kincaid sported a non-contact pinnie during Thursday's session and the tight end now has one more chance to upgrade to full participation ahead of Sunday night's game against the Giants. Friday's injury report will reveal whether that happens, but in any case, Kincaid would also have to fully clear the NFL's concussion protocol in order to avoid a Week 6 injury designation.