Kincaid finished with seven receptions on eight targets for 84 yards in Sunday's 21-14 win over the Dolphins.

Kincaid led the Bills in targets and was one of three players to encroach 80 receiving yards in the division-sealing victory Sunday. The first-round pick had underwhelmed at various points of his rookie journey, but the tight end finished strong with 11 receptions and 171 of his 673 yards coming in the final two weeks of the regular season. While the overall numbers were disappointing for fantasy, Kincaid provided a good starting point to build off of heading into his second year as a pro. He will get at least one additional opportunity to develop his game when the Bills host the Steelers in the wild-card round of the playoffs next Sunday.