Kincaid finished with seven receptions on eight targets for 84 yards in Sunday's 21-14 win over the Dolphins.

Kincaid led the Bills in targets and was one of three players to reach 80 receiving yards in the division title-sealing victory. The 2023 first-round pick underwhelmed at various points along his rookie journey, but the tight end finished strong with 11 receptions and 171 of his 673 yards coming in the final two weeks of the regular season. Kincaid's 73 receptions on the season were the fourth-most in NFL history by a rookie tight end, and he finished in the top 10 at his position this year in both catches and receiving yards (673). He will get at least one additional opportunity to make an impact when the Bills host the Steelers in the wild-card round of the playoffs next Sunday.