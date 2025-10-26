Kincaid (oblique) is active for Sunday's game at Carolina.

After sitting out a Week 6 loss to the Falcons before the Bills went on bye Week 7, Kincaid looks ready to give it a go Sunday following three limited practices this week. The 2023 first-round pick should continue to fill his usual role as the Bills' top pass-catching tight end, though he's unlikely to dominate the snaps at the position since Buffalo remains keen on keeping Dawson Knox involved due to his blocking prowess.