Kincaid secured all three targets for 28 yards in the Bills' 23-6 win over the Vikings on Monday night.

Kincaid, like the rest of the members of the Bills' air attack, put up modest numbers on a night when Josh Allen had to navigate four sacks from a highly aggressive Vikings defense. The talented tight end still finished tied for second in receptions on the team for the night, but Kincaid finished with his second-lowest yardage total of the campaign. Kincaid should have a good opportunity to boost his numbers in a favorable Week 10 road matchup against the Jets on Sunday.