Kincaid (knee) will be listed as limited in Wednesday's walk-through, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

The same goes for fellow TE Dawson Knox (knee). Kincaid was inactive for the Bills' 13-12 loss to the Eagles in Week 17, and at this stage it's plausible that the team could elect to err on the side of caution with their top tight end in Week 18, with Kincaid still managing his knee issue ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale against the Jets. Per Alec White of the team's official site, the Bills are currently the No. 7 playoff seed in the AFC and are still in play to be the No. 5 or No. 6 seed depending on how things transpire this weekend.