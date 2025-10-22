Kincaid (oblique) will be limited at practice Wednesday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official sitereports.

Kincaid was inactive for the Bills' Week 6 loss to the Falcons after logging three straight limited practice listings. On the heels of the team's bye, the tight end will remain limited Wednesday, as the his team prepares for Sunday's game against the Panthers. In his absence versus Atlanta, fellow TE Dawson Knox caught one of his two targets for 19 yards, while Jackson Hawes wasn't targeted.