Coach Sean McDermott said Friday that Kincaid (hamstring/knee) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Kincaid last suited up Week 10 at Miami, as a hamstring injury has sidelined him the last three games. A knee injury was added to the practice report this week, and he even was seen sporting a knee brace on his left leg at Thursday's session, per Matt Parrino of The Syracuse Post-Standard. McDermott also noted Friday that he wants to see Kincaid be "functional" in the Bills' final Week 14 practice in order to clear him to return, so his activity level Friday likely will be key in that regard.