Coach Sean McDermott noted Friday that he doesn't expect Kincaid (knee) to carry an injury designation for Sunday's playoff opener against the Jaguars, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News reports.

Kincaid was listed as limited on Wednesday and Thursday's practice reports, as he continues to manage a knee issue. However, the tight end appears to be on track to be active versus Jacksonville barring any issues at Friday's practice, an outcome that would be cemented if he indeed heads into the weekend without an injury designation.