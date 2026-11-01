The Bills are optimistic that Kincaid (chest), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, will be able to play, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Citing a source familiar with Kincaid's situation, Fowler relays that "it would be a surprise" if the tight end didn't play Sunday, after he was listed as a limited participant in all three practices this week. Like Kincaid, wideout DJ Moore (shoulder) is listed as questionable but expected to play, so Buffalo appears to be tracking toward having all of its key pass catchers available for the first time since Week 4. Official word on the statuses of Kincaid and Moore will arrive when the Bills post their inactive list 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff.