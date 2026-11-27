Kincaid brought in both targets for 13 yards in the Bills' 13-10 loss to the Chiefs on Thursday.

Making his return from a one-game absence due to thumb and ankle injuries, Kincaid's numbers weren't quite as poor within the context of a night where Josh Allen threw for only 81 yards and completed less than 50.0 percent of his passes. Kincaid tied for runner-up slotting on the Bills in receptions, and he was third in receiving yards as well. Kincaid now has multiple catches in five straight games heading into a Week 13 road divisional matchup against the Patriots on Sunday, Dec. 6.