Bills coach Sean McDermott said Kincaid (hamstring) will be listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice report, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Buffalo will host a walkthrough practice Monday, but Kincaid's hamstring injury will nonetheless keep him from participating in any capacity. That bodes poorly for the starting tight end's odds of gaining clearance in time for Thursday's road matchup against the Texans, especially given that he's been labeled "week-to-week" and has only missed one contest so far. Dawson Knox played 75 percent of offensive snaps versus the Buccaneers in Week 11 with Kincaid sidelined, though he only secured one catch for 23 yards (on three targets).