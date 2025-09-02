Kincaid isn't expected to see an expanded role in 2025 compared to what he handled last season, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

When both Kincaid and fellow tight end Dalton Knox were healthy last season, the former played 66 percent of the offensive snaps, and the latter took on a 56 percent share. Based on his observations during training camp and the preseason, Buscaglia notes that because Kincaid "still has his hangups as a blocker," the 25-year-old's playing time isn't expected to dramatically exceed the 66 percent mark from 2024, at least not in the early part of the season. Though Kincaid is fully healthy again after a knee injury kept him from playing in three games in the second half of last season and may have affected his workload upon returning to action, the Bills don't yet seem prepared to lean on him as a true full-time player. Kincaid brings more pass-catching upside to the table, but Knox's importance as a run blocker and occasional underneath target for quarterback Josh Allen should ensure that Knox has a meaningful role in the Buffalo offense.