Kincaid (undisclosed) is wearing a non-contact jersey at Thursday's practice, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News reports.

Kincaid appears to be dealing with an injury ahead of Monday's road matchup against the Falcons. At the latest, Thursday's official injury report will reveal both the nature of Kincaid's issue and his practice level. The third-year pro has scored three times across five-regular season appearances so far, and he surpassed 100 receiving yards Week 5 versus the Patriots, performances which have inspired confidence in his status as a weekly fantasy starter. If Kincaid were to miss any time, Dawson Knox would step into the No. 1 role at tight end.