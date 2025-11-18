Coach Sean McDermott said Kincaid (hamstring) will remain sidelined for Tuesday's practice, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Kincaid is looking unlikely to play Thursday night against the Texans. With Kincaid out last Sunday against the Bucs, Dawson Knox played 77 percent of the offensive snaps and recorded one catch for 23 yards on three targets, while Jackson Hawes played 34 percent of the snaps and didn't draw a target. Neither would be an exciting fantasy play against Houston.