Kincaid (hamstring/knee), who is officially questionable to take the field against Cincinnati on Sunday, is expected to try to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Kincaid's hamstring injury kept him out of action for Buffalo's past three games. He dealt with an additional injury to his knee this week, but the third-year tight end managed a trio of limited practices. It sounds like he'll try to give it a go Sunday, though his official status probably won't be solidified until after he begins his pregame routine and and until the Bills release their list of inactives about 90 minutes prior to the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. It's also worth noting that Sunday's game is expected to be played in wintery conditions -- including possible snow -- though it's uncertain if that will be a factor in Buffalo's decision to deploy Kincaid.