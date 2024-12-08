Kincaid (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Rams.

Kincaid, who last played in Week 10, was deemed questionable for the contest after practicing in limited fashion Wednesday through Friday. With the 2023 first-rounder sidelined once again Sunday, Dawson Knox is on track to continue see added opportunities as the Bills' top pass-catching tight end option, while Zach Davidson is on hand to provide depth at the position in Week 14.