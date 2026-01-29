Kincaid (knee) said Thursday he will not require surgery to address the torn PCL he played through during the 2025 campaign, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

Kincaid confirmed that the PCL tear is the same injury he initially suffered in November of 2024, per Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com, and that he continued to "tweak it" in different situations throughout the 2025 campaign. That knee injury forced Kincaid to miss five regular-season games and limited his snap count, as he didn't play over 50 percent of offensive snaps a single time after Week 5. Still, the 2023 first-round pick took a step forward as a pass-catcher, totaling a 39-571-5 receiving line across 12 regular-season appearances, including an impressive 14.6 average catch distance. As Kincaid prepares to rehab his injury again this offseason, he'll focus on strengthening his knee to avoid having to deal with continual issues again in the 2026 season.