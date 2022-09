Hamlin is expected to start at safety with both starters -- Michael Hyde (neck) and Jordan Poyer (foot) -- out of commission for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Hamlin hasn't seen much action on defense after being selected in the sixth round of the 2021 Draft (59 snaps in total), but he'll have a big opportunity to show that he's ready for more responsibility if he can help the depleted Bills slow down what's become a strong Miami passing attack.