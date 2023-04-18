GM Brandon Beane noted Tuesday that Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest during a Jan. 2 game against the Bengals, has been fully cleared to return to playing football, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN reports.

"He is fully cleared," Beane said of the 25-year-old, adding that Hamlin is "in a great headspace to make his return." Getzenberg also relays that Hamlin, who saw his last specialist Friday, is present and participating in the Bills' current voluntary workouts, which started Monday. As Hamlin continues to progress in his remarkable recovery, he'll be a candidate to rejoin Buffalo's secondary this coming season and bolster the depth of a safety corps that features Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde.