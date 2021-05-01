The Bills selected Hamlin in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 212nd overall.

Hamlin represents just the third secondary player drafted by the Bills in the last three years. A instinctual, fluid defender, Hamlin started each of the last three seasons, compiling five interceptions, but more importantly 251 tackles over that stretch. The 23-year-old initially came to Pittsburgh as a cornerback so it's possible the Bills could utilize him in that capacity, but he's more likely suited for a backup role at safety or as a special-teams member.