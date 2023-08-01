Hamlin participated in a full contact practice Monday for the first time since suffering cardiac arrest Jan. 2, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports."I'm just thankful," Hamlin said. "I'm just blessed to be able to do what I wanted to do as a kid again, at the highest level, after going through such a traumatic situation. To be able to come out here and compete again at the highest level in the world. That's such a blessing."

What can probably be considered a miracle, Hamlin has come all the way back and is now able to sport full pads and tackle and everything else associated with full contact. An interesting topic is where Hamlin fits in on the roster now that star safety Micah Hyde is also back healthy in a deep secondary room. As inspirational as Hamlin's story is for all of his teammates, this is also an important camp and preseason for him as he tries to lock down a meaningful reserve role on Buffalo's final roster.