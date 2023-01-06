The Bills announced in a statement released Friday that University of Cincinnati Health physicians removed Hamlin's breathing tube overnight, and that the 24-year-old "continues to progress remarkably in his recovery."

Hamlin is addressing teammates via Facetime for the first time from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Friday, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Buffalo's statement affirms that Hamlin has also been able to speak with his family and care team, and that "his neurologic function remains intact."