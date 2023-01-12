Hamlin was discharged from a Buffalo-area hospital Tuesday and will be allowed to continue his recovery from home, the Bills' official site reports.

This is simply the best possible outcome for Hamlin, the Bills and pretty much the entire football world after what happened on the field just over a week ago. While Hamlin was placed on IR three days ago, we wouldn't be surprised if he's able to at least be around his teammates at some point during the Bills' playoff march, which begins Sunday against Miami. We should know in a few months whether Hamlin will be allowed to resume his football career.