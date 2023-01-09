Hamlin was released from University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Monday and has been cleared to return home to Buffalo, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

One week after suffering from cardiac arrest in a game against the Bengals that was postponed and eventually cancelled, Hamlin has made incredible progress in his recovery and will now work to regain strength back at home. According to Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News, Dr. Timothy Pritts said that Hamlin, who resumed walking Friday, is ahead of schedule in his recovery, though the 24-year-old will still require multiple weeks or months to return to his normal state of health prior to the cardiac incident. It's still unclear if Hamlin will be able to resume his playing career in 2023.