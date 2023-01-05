Two University of Cincinnati Health physicians provided a positive update on Hamlin's status Thursday, noting that the 24-year-old has "made substantial improvement in his condition over the past 24 hours," Alec White of the Bills' official site reports.

Specifically, physicians William Knight IV and Timothy Pritts said that Hamlin is awake and has been responsive with the ability to move both his hands and feet. Additionally, his neurological condition and function appears to be intact after he suffered cardiac arrest during Monday's game against the Bengals. The doctors relayed that Hamlin is still intubated to assist with breathing, and the next step in his recovery will be for him to advance to breathing on his own. While Knight and Pritts noted that the best-case scenario is for Hamlin to eventually return to the health level he was at before he suffered the cardiac arrest Monday, both doctors cautioned that it's too early in the young safety's recovery process to determine if it's feasible for him to resume his playing career.