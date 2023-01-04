Hamlin remains in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in critical condition with signs of improvement noted Tuesday and overnight, according to an official statement from the Bills.
Per the team's statement, the 24-year-old safety, who suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit during Monday night's game versus the Bengals, is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him.
