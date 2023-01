Hamlin was tended to on the field by medical personnel before being loaded into an ambulance during Monday's game against Cincinnati, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports

Hamlin went down after sustaining a hit to the head and neck area in the first quarter, and he was immediately tended to on the field by members of both teams' medical staff. He was then given CPR by emergency medical personnel before being loaded into an ambulance via stretcher, according to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network.