Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Friday that Hamlin (pectoral) will not come off IR in time for Sunday's wild-card round matchup against Jacksonville, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Hamlin had his 21-day practice window opened Wednesday and has since logged back-to-back limited sessions, but Buffalo will need to advance beyond the wild-card round of the AFC playoffs for the veteran safety to have a chance to retake the field. If Hamlin does return to action later in the postseason, he will stand to handle a depth role in the Bills' secondary.