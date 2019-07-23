Bills' Da'Mari Scott: Let go by Buffalo
Scott was cut Tuesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Scott appeared in three games last season when the Bills were depleted with injuries at receiver, but the team loaded up at the position over the offseason and there wasn't much of a chance he'd make the final roster. He'll get a head start on looking for work elsewhere.
