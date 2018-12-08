Scott has been signed off the practice squad, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Well, that didn't take long. Just three days after joining the Bills' practice squad, Scott will move up to the 53-man roster thanks in part to the release of veteran wide receivers Kelvin Benjamin and Andre Holmes. The Bills clearly want to give their young crop of pass catchers an extended opportunity given their dismal record this season, but it's unlikely Scott will immediately jump to the top of a depth chart full of inexperienced options.