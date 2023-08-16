Harris (knee) returned to practice Wednesday, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News reports.

Harris had been dealing with some knee soreness, but now that he's back on the field, the 26-year-old will look to solidify his role in a Buffalo backfield that is expected to be led by second-year player James Cook. Fellow veteran Latavius Murray appears to be Harris' main competition for the top backup gig behind Cook. Though Harris may not be in store for a high volume of touches to begin the season, if he's able to carve out a steady role in short-yardage situations, he could yield fantasy utility in formats that weigh touchdowns more heavily.