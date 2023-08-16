Harris (knee) returned to practice Wednesday, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News reports.

Harris had been dealing with some knee soreness, but now that he's back on the field, the 26-year-old will look to solidify his role in a Buffalo backfield that figures to be led by James Cook and also includes Latavius Murray. While it remains to be seen what sort of volume Harris will see early on this season, if he's able to carve out a steady role in short-yardage situations, he could yield fantasy utility in TD-heavy formats.