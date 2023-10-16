Harris has been diagnosed with a neck injury and won't return to Sunday's game against the Giants, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports. Harris has movement in his arms and legs after leaving the game in an ambulance.
This early report is encouraging after Harris was stretchered off in a scary scene, but further details will likely emerge after Harris is examined at a Buffalo-area hospital. The running back was injured on his only touch of the game.
