Harris carried the ball seven times for 33 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-10 win over the Raiders.

On the surface, it appears that Harris saw a significant uptick in involvement in the Bills' offense after a one-carry performance in Week 1. However, through three quarters, he had only two carries while Latavius Murray had already tallied all eight of his touches for the day. Given that, it appears that Harris has slipped to third on the depth chart, and he could be in danger of rarely taking the field in more competitive games.