Harris rushed six times for 29 yards in Sunday's 48-20 win over the Dolphins.

Harris continued to be a disappointment for fantasy Sunday, playing the fewest snaps (16) of any Bills running back behind James Cook (23) and Latavius Murray (19). With such limited usage, Harris will be difficult to trust for consistent fantasy production, barring injuries to either Cook or Murray. Harris should face an uphill battle for carries in a Week 5 matchup with the Jaguars.