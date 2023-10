Damien Harris (neck) was limited in practice Wednesday, Chris Brown of Bills Radio Network reports.

Harris' 16 snaps in Sunday's 48-20 win over Miami were fewer than either James Cook (23) or Latavius Murray (19) saw. The former New England running back will have two more opportunities to regain full participation before the Bills face the Jaguars in London at 9:30 a.m. EST on Sunday.