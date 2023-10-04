Harris was a limited participant in practice Wednesday due to a neck injury, Chris Brown of the Bills Radio Network reports.

Despite playing fewer snaps (16) than fellow running backs James Cook (23) and Latavius Murray (19) in this past Sunday's 48-20 win over Miami, Harris is the only member of the backfield trio who appears on the Week 5 injury report. He'll have two more chances to increase his level of involvement in practice before the Bills decide whether Harris carries an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Jaguars in London.