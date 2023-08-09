Harris (knee) missed Wednesday's practice due to soreness, Nick Wojton of USA Today reports.

Harris was able to long some time on a stationary bike to the side of practice, but he hasn't yet returned to the field since injuring his knee Tuesday. It appears he may have avoided a serious issue, but Buffalo's coaching staff could still opt for caution and hold the veteran running back out of Saturday's preseason game against the Colts. Harris joined the Bills on a one-year contract this offseason and is expected to work alongside James Cook atop the backfield depth chart, when healthy.