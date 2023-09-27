Harris rushed five times for 15 yards in Sunday's 37-3 win over the Commanders.

Harris had a quiet day in a blowout victory Sunday, however, his five rushes and 15 yards matched that of fellow running back Latavius Murray. Even so, it was Murray who scored a touchdown and nearly doubled Harris' offensive snap total, handling 17 snaps to Harris' nine. Settling in as the clear No. 3 back, the veteran would need an injury to either James Cook or Murray to become more relevant for fantasy purposes. Harris will be extremely difficult to trust for solid production when the Bills host the Dolphins in Week 4.