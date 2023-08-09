Harris isn't practicing Wednesday due to a knee issue that he appeared to suffer Monday, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Per Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo, Harris, who wasn't in uniform for the session, was spotted sporting a protective sleeve on his right leg. While it remains to be seen how long the running back will be sidelined, if Harris doesn't return to practice in short order, he'll be a candidate to sit out Saturday's preseason opener against the Colts.