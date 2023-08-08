James Cook has been seeing most of the reps in training camp with the starters, while it appears that Harris and Latavius Murray are battling for positioning behind him, Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com reports.

This falls in line with observations made by beat writer Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic last week, that Cook is looking like the clear-cut starter. On a brighter note for Harris, his roster spot is a lock, especially after Nyheim Hines was lost for the season due to a knee injury. Murray is 33 years old while Harris is just 26 and not far removed from a 15-TD season in 2021, so there's still something to see with the latter. We could see a situation where Harris becomes the goal-line back, given his nose for the end zone plus the potential inclination for the team to keep star QB Josh Allen and Cook in one piece the whole season.